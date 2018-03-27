Illinois 2018 Election Voting Guide

On Nov. 6, Illinois will hold general elections for a variety of races at the federal, state and local levels. This guide includes information on dozens of races from the Illinois governor's race to all 118 seats up for grabs in the Illinois House of Representatives to Cook County commissioners races.

The Sun-Times will be adding information and more races to this page as the election approaches, including responses to questionnaires handed out by the Sun-Times Editorial Board. All endorsements by the editorial board will also be noted on the page.

Statewide Elections

Governor / Lieutenant Governor

Republican-held seat

Attorney General

Democrat-held seat

Comptroller

Democrat-held seat

Treasurer

Democrat-held seat

Secretary of State

Democrat-held seat

Chicago-area U.S. House races

U.S. Congress - 1st District

Democrat-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 2nd District

Democrat-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 3rd District

Democrat-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 4th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 5th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 6th District

Republican-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 7th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 8th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 9th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 10th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 11th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 14th District

Republican-held seat

See map

U.S. House races beyond Chicago

U.S. Congress - 12th District

Republican-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 13th District

Republican-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 15th District

Republican-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 16th District

Republican-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 17th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

U.S. Congress - 18th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Cook County elections

Cook County Board President

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Clerk

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Sheriff

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Treasurer

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Assessor

Democrat-held seat

Cook County Board Commissioner - 1st District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Board Commissioner - 2nd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Board Commissioner - 3rd District

Democrat-held seat

Cook County Board Commissioner - 4th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Board Commissioner - 5th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Board Commissioner - 6th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Board Commissioner - 7th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Board Commissioner - 8th District

Democrat-held seat

Cook County Board Commissioner - 9th District

Republican-held seat

Cook County Board Commissioner - 10th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Board Commissioner - 11th District

Democrat-held seat

Cook County Board Commissioner - 12th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Board Commissioner - 13th District

Democrat-held seat

Cook County Board Commissioner - 14th District

Republican-held seat

Cook County Board Commissioner - 15th District

Republican-held seat

Cook County Board Commissioner - 16th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Board Commissioner - 17th District

Republican-held seat

Cook County Board of Review - 2nd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Cook County Board of Review - 3rd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner - Six-year term (three elected)

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner - Two-year term (one elected)

Metropolitan Water Reclamation District Commissioner - Bradford vacancy (one elected)

Chicago-area Illinois Senate races

Illinois Senate - 2nd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 3rd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 5th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 6th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 8th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 9th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 11th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 12th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 14th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 15th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 17th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 18th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Illinois Senate - 20th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 21st District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 23rd District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 24th Distrct

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 26th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 27th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 29th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 30th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 33rd District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 39th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 41st District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 42nd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate races beyond Chicago

Illinois Senate - 32nd District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 35th District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 36th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 38th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 44th District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 45th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 47th District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 48th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 50th District

Conservative-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 51st District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 53rd District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois Senate - 54th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 56th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 57th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois Senate - 59th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Chicago-area Illinois House races

Illinois House - 1st District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 2nd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 3rd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 4th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 5th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 6th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 7th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 8th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 9th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 10th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 11th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 12th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 13th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 14th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 15th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 16th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 17th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 18th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 19th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 20th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 21st District

Vacant seat

See map

Illinois House - 22nd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 23rd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 24th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 25th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 26th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 27th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

Illinois House - 28th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 29th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 30th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 31st District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 32nd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 33rd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 34th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 35th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 36th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 37th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 38th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 39th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 40th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 41st District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 42nd District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 43rd District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 44th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 45th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 46th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 47th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 48th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 49th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 50th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 51st District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 52nd District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 53rd District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 54th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 55th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 56th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 57th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 58th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 59th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 60th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 61st District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 62nd District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 63rd District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 64th District

Republican-held seat

Illinois House - 65th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 66th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 75th District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 77th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 78th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 80th District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 81st District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 82nd District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 83rd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 84th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 85th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 97th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House races beyond the Chicago area

Illinois House - 67th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 68th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 69th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 70th District

Vacant seat

See map

Illinois House - 71st District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 72nd District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 73rd District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 74th District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 76th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 79th District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 86th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 87th District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 88th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 89th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 90th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 91st District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 92nd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 93rd District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 94th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 95th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 96th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 98th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 99th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 100th District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 101st District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 102nd District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 103rd District

Democrat-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 104th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 105th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 106th District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 107th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 108th District

Republican-held seat (Uncontested)

See map

Illinois House - 109th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 110th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 111th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 112th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 113th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 114th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 115th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 116th District

Democrat-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 117th District

Republican-held seat

See map

Illinois House - 118th District

Democrat-held seat

See map