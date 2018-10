2018 Illinois Elections - Cook County Judicial Race Recommendations

Three legal organizations have released recommendations about who to vote for, and who not to vote for, in dozens of judicial races in Chicago.

This guide compiles recommendations from the three groups — the Chicago Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association and the and the Chicago Council of Lawyers — and was made with the help of Injustice Watch, which has comprehensive details on each judicial candidate in Cook County in its judicial voting guide.

Fourteen of the candidates have received at least one negative rating. They are at the top of the guide.

For a guide to Chicago-area non-judicial races, visit the Sun-Times Voting Guide.