Take the Chicago mayoral candidate quiz

Crime is on Chicagoans' minds. Here's how nine mayoral hopefuls say they would address it.Read more
There's a lot of information to sort through in this mayor's race. So we created a tool to help you figure out who among the nine mayoral candidates most closely reflects your personal views on important issues.
Simply answer “yes,” “no” or “no answer.” The results will show your match for all candidates — from most to least. Below each question, click “Learn more” for background on the topic.
(To see how the candidates answered the same questions, check out “Chicago mayoral candidates answer 23 questions.”)
You can't save your place and come back later — but, you can skip to results at any time.